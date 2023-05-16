Scattered thunderstorms for Tuesday evening, with clearing skies overnight. A low in the mid 40’s with winds around 10 mph.

Mostly sunny for Wednesday morning, with increasing clouds for the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high in the upper 70’s for the Snake River Plain. Gusty winds, with wind speeds in the teens. A few late-night thunderstorms, with the sky clearing into Thursday morning. An overnight low in the mid 40’s.

A chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms for Thursday, with a high in the upper 70’s.

Friday, sunny with a high near 78°.