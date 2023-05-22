JEROME, Idaho (KIFI) — Emergency closure orders issued earlier this month for all districts and the Sawtooth National Recreation Area will expire or be rescinded effective 11:59 p.m. May 25.

The expirations and rescissions coincide with Memorial Day weekend kickoff and the beginning of forest product permits sales.

“While areas will be open to use, many areas of the forest remain inaccessible due to the excessive snowpack at higher elevations,” Forest Supervisor Jake Strohmeyer said. “We ask visitors to exercise caution and to avoid traveling on snowy, flooded, or excessively muddy roads.”

Visitors to the Sawtooth National Forest are reminded to regularly check the Alerts & Notices webpage, located at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/sawtooth/alerts-notices, for important information that may impact their Memorial Day weekend or fuelwood gathering plans.

Forest Service travel regulations are detailed on Motor Vehicle Use Maps. Free Motor Vehicle Use Maps are available through the Avenza Maps application on personal devices and online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/sawtooth/maps-pubs. Hard copies of the maps are available at all Sawtooth National Forest Offices.

Personal fuelwood and post and pole permits will also be available at all district and area offices and the Supervisor’s Office. Some local vendors will sell the permits, as well:

Cal Ranch, Burley 208-678-7610

Rock Creek General Store, Hansen 208-423-5659

Hansen Quick Stop & Go, Hansen 208-423-9900

Sawtooth Wood Products, Bellevue 208-788-4705

Stanley Museum, Stanley 208-774-3517

Fuelwood permits will cost $6.25 per cord, with a 4-cord minimum and a 10-cord maximum per household. Post and pole permits for fencing, agricultural use, and teepees will be available to the public at 50 cents for each pole and $1.50 for each post. Cutting of fuelwood is not permitted in areas adjacent to creeks and rivers or within closure areas.

“Permits will be valid on the Boise, Payette and Sawtooth National Forest through Nov. 30,” Firewood Program Manager Nelson Mills said. “Each permit comes with a brochure that outlines permissions and restrictions for the different types of forest products.”