SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon-Challis National Forest employees will award five $1,500 scholarships to graduating seniors in our local communities (Salmon, Leadore, Challis and Mackay).

The Jackie Caivano Memorial Scholarship is sponsored by Salmon-Challis National Forest employees through fund raising efforts held throughout the year. Established in 1998 as the Salmon-Challis National Forest Employee Scholarship, the scholarship program was renamed in 2000 to honor long-time Salmon-Challis National Forest employee, Jackie Caivano, who was the Forest Supervisor’s Executive Assistant. She took great pride in her work and was known for being calm, practical, and supportive. She was trusted and admired by all. Since 1998, 90 students have received more than $83,500 to further their educational goals.

This scholarship is to honor Jackie’s memory, while recognizing a graduating senior’s excellence, leadership, and initiative in academics, community service, and extracurricular activities.

Scholarship application packages must be submitted to the local high school counselor’s office on or before April 28, 2023, or they may be delivered to the local Ranger District office by same date. Application packages, available online, may also be submitted digitally to Janelle Brown at Janelle.brown@usda.gov. No late applications will be considered. Scholarship winners will be notified by the Forest Service on or before May 12, 2023.