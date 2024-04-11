ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Studies have found that so-called forever chemicals have been detected in water sources across New Mexico. The U.S. Geological Survey on Wednesday detailed the findings of the studies, which were done in cooperation with the state’s Environment Department. The research shows that all major rivers in the state had a presence of toxic PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. The highest concentrations were downstream of urban areas. The chemicals are used in everyday products from nonstick pans and firefighting foam to waterproof clothing. They have been linked to cancer and other health problems in humans. They are known as forever chemicals because they don’t degrade in the environment and remain in the bloodstream.

