IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The highly anticipated Forgotten Carols is set to embark on its 2023 regional tour, captivating audiences and spreading holiday cheer across four states.

The musical has been touring the country for over three decades.

This year Michael McLean, the creative force behind the Forgotten Carols, is returning to the stage after a life-saving kidney transplant.

“When you’re 70 and you get a transplant, things take a little longer than you had hoped. So every day it’s day to day,” he said. “But my enthusiasm for getting a chance to come back to southeast Idaho is huge because the people there, my entire career, have been the first time I ever sold out the Forgotten Carols was in Idaho Falls. So I just am to return and get it to come to great places like Idaho Falls and Pocatello.”

McLean will be making three stops in the Eastern Idaho as part of the tour.

For tour dates, locations, and ticket information, visit the Forgotten Carols website.