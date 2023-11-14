PHOENIX (AP) — Former Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan has pleaded no contest Tuesday to a disorderly conduct charge for an encounter in which police say he fired a gun inside his Tempe home in early 2022 and pointed a firearm at two officers during a three-hour standoff. Police were called to the house on Jan. 6, 2022, on a report that Ryan had shot himself in the hand. It was later revealed by police that the hand injury was caused by a less-than-lethal projectile shot by police after Ryan pointed a handgun at officers. They say the projectile was found during surgery.

