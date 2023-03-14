SYDNEY (AP) — Former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating has launched a blistering attack on his nation’s plan to buy nuclear-powered submarines from the United States to modernize its fleet, saying “it must be the worst deal in all history.” Speaking at a National Press Club event, Keating said Wednesday the submarines wouldn’t serve a useful military purpose. Australia’s deal, announced Monday in San Diego by U.S. President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, came amid growing concern about China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific and its rapid military buildup.

