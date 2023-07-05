By Mike Randall

Click here for updates on this story

COLDEN, New York (WKBW) — When Alice Clarkson was a chef she bought a couple goats so she could make goat milk cheese. Those goats multiplied and today she operates the Rowandale Goat Farm in Colden.

Alice’s “thirty-three babies and twenty-two adults” are therapy goats. She says “I spend a lot of time raising these animals to be very gentle, kind. Goats in general love humans, so that part is easy.”

“We are uniquely meant to have goats in our life”

When Alice Clarkson was a chef she bought a couple goats so she could make goat milk cheese. Those goats multiplied and today she operates the Rowandale Goat Farm in Colden.

THERAPY GOATS.jpg By: Mike RandallPosted at 4:08 PM, Jul 04, 2023 and last updated 7:47 AM, Jul 05, 2023 COLDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — When Alice Clarkson was a chef she bought a couple goats so she could make goat milk cheese. Those goats multiplied and today she operates the Rowandale Goat Farm in Colden.

Alice’s “thirty-three babies and twenty-two adults” are therapy goats. She says “I spend a lot of time raising these animals to be very gentle, kind. Goats in general love humans, so that part is easy.”

Recent Stories from wkbw.com

She has worked with schools, People Inc., Aspire as well as corporate and private groups. Alice believes that just about everyone can benefit from time spent with goats. She says “We are uniquely meant to have goats in our life”

“There is a connection between humans and goats that you cannot deny is built into us.” Alice says, adding “They are the oldest domesticated animal on the planet. They love us from birth. They literally stand up and walk towards the first human they see.”

She doesn’t make goat cheese anymore but she makes goat milk soap which is for sale in her gift shop at the farm and on line.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.



