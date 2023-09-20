By SUSAN HAIGH and ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former top federal prosecutor who helped investigate the origins of the Trump-Russia probe says she left the team because of her concerns with then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s public comments about possibly releasing an interim report before the 2020 presidential election. She also says she strongly disagreed with a draft she had seen. Nora Dannehy, a former U.S. attorney for the District of Connecticut, appeared Wednesday at her legislative confirmation hearing as a nominee to the state Supreme Court. It marked the first time Dannehy has spoken publicly about her sudden resignation from the Russia probe.
