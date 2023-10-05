By Amy Simonson, CNN

(CNN) — Former Northwestern University football coach Pat Fitzgerald is suing the school and its president for at least $130 million for wrongful termination, among other claims, after he was fired in July after allegations of hazing within the Wildcats football program.

“We are claiming various charges against Northwestern and (University President Michael) Schill, including breaches of contract of two different contracts, intentional infliction of emotional distress, defamation, and claims for punitive damages to punish Northwestern and President Schill for the injustices that they have imposed and inflicted on Mr. Fitzgerald and his family because of the events that are set forth in the lawsuit,” Fitzgerald’s attorney, Dan Webb, said in a news conference Thursday.

Webb said they will seek “out-of-pocket economic damages” of approximately $130 million.

Fitzgerald’s firing followed an independent investigation into the hazing allegations by a former Illinois inspector general. The inquiry began in December after an anonymous email address sent a complaint at the end of the 2022 season, according to an executive summary of the investigation made public by Northwestern.

The investigation revealed 11 players, past and present, said hazing was ongoing in the program, Schill said in a July letter to the Northwestern community.

But, Schill added in the letter, the investigator didn’t find “any credible evidence that Coach Fitzgerald himself knew about it,” and Fitzgerald has denied any knowledge of hazing in the program.

Fitzgerald was initially suspended for two weeks before he was fired.

Webb said Fitzgerald and the university had an oral contract before the suspension was announced that the coach would not face further discipline. Webb alleged that Fitzgerald, who was not present at the news conference, was unlawfully fired two to three days after Northwestern announced the suspension.

“Fitzgerald made the decision to enter into this oral contract with Northwestern to allow Northwestern to move past the hazing allegations. Northwestern promised Fitzgerald that if he agreed to Northwestern’s proposed oral contract, it would put the entire matter to bed, and Fitzgerald would not face any additional consequences,” the lawsuit says.

In a statement to CNN Thursday, Northwestern University spokesperson Jon Yates said the six-month independent investigation showed “beyond question that hazing – which included nudity and sexualized acts – took place on Fitzgerald’s watch.”

“As head coach of the football program for 17 years, Patrick Fitzgerald was responsible for the conduct of the program. He had the responsibility to know that hazing was occurring and to stop it. He failed to do so,” the statement said. “Numerous former student-athletes have filed lawsuits against Fitzgerald and the University related to hazing they endured while on Fitzgerald’s team.”

“The safety of our students remains our highest priority, and we deeply regret that any student-athletes experienced hazing,” the statement continued. “We remain confident that the University acted appropriately in terminating Fitzgerald and we will vigorously defend our position in court.”

The former coach’s lawsuit also states Fitzgerald and his family have “experienced enormous emotional distress” as they became aware Fitzgerald “would never again be able to obtain a similar head coaching position with significant compensation. This emotional distress will undoubtedly extend for years.”

At the news conference, Webb said the school had “destroyed (Fitzgerald’s) reputation as one of the best football coaches in America based on no legitimate reason or evidence.”

“It’s despicable conduct on behalf of Northwestern, and my client and his family are entitled to their day in court for justice, and that’s why we filed this lawsuit,” he said.

CNN’s Joe Sutton contributed to this report.