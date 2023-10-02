POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Charges against the former owner of the Downard Funeral Home & Crematory have been upgraded to a Felony charge and moved to District court.

Lance Peck was charged with 63 misdemeanors for allegedly mishandling deceased remains at the former Pocatello funeral home. Those charges have now changed to one Felony charge.

The change came during a pre-trial conference that took place Monday at the Bannock County Courthouse. Peck did not attend the hearing. Peck is now scheduled for a preliminary hearing on the new charge in District Court on Oct. 16th. Peck’s attorney told the judge they plan to waive the preliminary hearing, meaning the court process can move on to the next step.

Peck’s attorney also asked the court to assign him as a public defender for the District Court proceedings. The judge said he would need to find out if that is allowed to happen.

Prosecutor Steve Herzog reported in August he was going to hold mediation hearings with Peck back in August. It is unknown if those hearings were held or what came out of the mediation sessions.

Pocatello Police executed a search warrant at Downard Funeral Home on September 3, 2021. Their search discovered 12 bodies in various stages of decomposition along with approximately 50 fetuses in jars and dozens of unidentified cremated remains.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.