FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Jessica Lawson, former teacher at South Fremont High School, was in court for arraignment Wednesday.

She is being charged with felony rape after allegedly having sex with a teenaged boy. Lawson was 36-years-old at the time of the crime. She also faces two additional charges for dispensing alcohol and marijuana to the minor.

She made her initial court appearance before Judge Steven Boyce. He has since recused himself from the case along with two court clerks. Judge Stephen Dunn now presides over the case.

Lawson was arrested and booked into the Madison County jail in November. Her bond is set at $250,000. You can view our pervious coverage on this case HERE.