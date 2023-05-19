MILAN (AP) — Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi has been released from a Milan hospital, a month and a half after he was admitted with a lung infection. Berlusconi waved at journalists from behind a closed window as his car drove away from the San Raffaele Hospital. The 86-yeaer-old three-time former premier and media mogul has been treated for chronic leukemia, in addition to the lung infection that landed him in the hospital on April 5.

