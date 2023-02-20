By KEN MILLER

Associated Press

A former owner of two NBA teams, an NFL franchise and a longtime businessman, Billy Joe “Red” McCombs has died at his home in San Antonio. McCombs’ family said in a statement Monday that McCombs died Sunday at age 95. A cause of death was not given, but the statement said McCombs died peacefully surrounded by his family. McCombs owned the San Antonio Spurs of the NBA on two separate occasions. He also once owned the NBA’s Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Vikings of the NFL. McCombs also owned various businesses that included auto dealerships, the oil and gas industry, real estate, cattle ranches and radio stations.