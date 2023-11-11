HOUSTON (AP) — Police say six people including former NFL player D.J. Hayden have died in a two-vehicle crash in downtown Houston. A Chrysler 300 sped through a red light early Saturday and collided with an SUV. Four people died at the scene, and two more died after being taken to the hospital. The driver of the Chrysler was among the dead, as was a man who police say was apparently homeless. Hayden was 33. He was born in Houston and starred at the University of Houston. He was a first-round draft pick in 2013 and played in eight seasons for the Oakland Raiders, Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars.

