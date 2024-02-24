SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in Washington state say former NFL player Richard Sherman was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence. No other details about the arrest were immediately available. The Seattle Times reports that a spokesperson for the King County Prosecutor’s Office said nothing had yet been sent to their office indicating if charges would be filed. The office did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment. It was not immediately clear if Sherman had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Sherman spent much of his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He also played for the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

