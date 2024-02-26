SEATTLE (AP) — Former NFL star Richard Sherman’s bail has been set at $5,000 following his weekend arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. The Washington State Patrol says Sherman was pulled over early Saturday for driving 79 mph in a 60 mph zone on Interstate 405 south of Seattle, and that his eyes were bloodshot and watery, he smelled of intoxicants and he declined to take a breath test. After spending the weekend in the King County Jail in Seattle, Sherman waived his right to appear at Monday’s bail hearing. His attorney, Jon Scott Fox, said he expected Sherman to be processed and released quickly after the hearing.

