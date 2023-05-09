NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee nurse who was convicted of homicide last year after a medication error killed a patient is seeking to have her license restored. RaDonda Vaught was in Chancery Court in Nashville on Tuesday to appeal a 2021 state Board of Nursing decision to revoke her license. Vaught’s attorney argues the revocation was improper because the state health department had already reviewed Vaught’s error in 2018 and determined not to take any action. An attorney for the state disagrees. The attorney says the board’s decision was in response to a second complaint. Vaught was sentenced to three years of probation.

