LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — The eldest daughter and close aide of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has become the country’s first-ever female chief minister in eastern Punjab province. Mariam Nawaz was elected on Monday with a 220 votes. She promised she would equally serve those who voted for her and those who opposed her. Her appointment was largely expected following the Feb. 8 parliamentary elections in which her father’s Pakistan Muslim League party, or PML-N, emerged as the largest party in the National Assembly or lower house of the parliament and in the Punjab Assembly. The PML-N has initially trailed candidates supporting imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan but took the lead after getting support of independent and female candidates.

