NEW YORK (AP) — Former Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut has died, according to his family. He was 82 and died of complications from a fall. Lieberman nearly won the vice presidency with Democrat Al Gore in the disputed 2000 White House race. Eight years later, he came close to joining the GOP ticket as John McCain’s running mate. The Democrat-turned-independent stepped down from the Senate in January 2013 after 24 years. His independent streak often irked Senate Democrats he aligned with.

