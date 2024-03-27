By Jake Tapper, CNN

(CNN) — Former Democratic vice presidential nominee and Sen. Joe Lieberman has died at 82, according to a statement from his family.

“Former United States Senator Joseph I. Lieberman died this afternoon, March 27, 2024, in New York City due to complications from a fall. He was 82 years old. His beloved wife, Hadassah, and members of his family were with him as he passed. Senator Lieberman’s love of God, his family, and America endured throughout his life of service in the public interest,” the statement said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

