NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s former Defense Secretary Mark Esper has called the former president a “threat to democracy” and says he won’t vote for him in 2024. Former Vice President Mike Pence has declined to endorse his former running mate. His former national security adviser John Bolton has described him as “unfit to be president.” As Trump seeks the presidency a third time, he’s being shadowed by a chorus of people who served in his administration who have become sharp critics, some offering dire predictions about his return to power. While past presidents may have occasional detractors or public critics among those who served them, the stark messages from many former Trump insiders are very unusual.

