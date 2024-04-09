CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s government says the country’s former oil minister has been arrested on allegations of corruption. The Ministry of Communications released images of Tareck El Aissami being handcuffed. The attorney general says El Aissami will make his first court appearance Tuesday on charges that include treason, money laundering and criminal association. The once-powerful oil minister resigned last year, a few days before senior officials in the government of President Nicolás Maduro and business leaders were arrested as part of an investigation into a corruption scheme involving international oil sales. El Aissami then disappeared from public life.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.