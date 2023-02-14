By RANDALL CHASE

AP Business Writer

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A former executive of the only financial institution to be criminally charged in connection with the federal bank bailout program in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis has reached a settlement with federal securities regulators in a related civil action. Attorneys for William North and the Securities and Exchange Commission asked a federal judge in Delaware on Tuesday to suspend activity in the SEC’s lawsuit against North pending commission review of the proposed consent judgment.