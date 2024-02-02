LONDON (AP) — The Japanese Grand Prix will stay on the Formula One calendar until at least 2029 after a five-year contract extension to keep the race at the Suzuka Circuit. It’s a sign of confidence in the Japanese GP ahead of a move, from its usual date in September or October, to April, which will be between the races in Australia and China. That aims to reduce the distance teams travel between races and cut back on carbon emissions. The extension was announced Friday by F1 and Honda Mobilityland. Suzuka’s traditional slot later in the season has seen it often play a crucial role in deciding the title. Max Verstappen secured his second championship there in 2022.

