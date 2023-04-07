FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – Two people are recovering after a house fire on North Bannock Road in Fort Hall.

The fire happened Wednesday night about a half hour before midnight.

Fire Chief Eric King of Fort Hall Fire says they were originally responding to a medical emergency, but while on their way, they were told of smoke coming from the basement.

At that time, Blackfoot Fire was also called to respond.

Much of the home was in flames when firefighters arrived.

Fort Hall Police was also in the process of rescuing a person through a basement window.

One firefighter and one person in the home were injured in the fire.

The home is a total loss.

The American Red Cross is helping the family.