AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – A football camp in Ammon got some special visitors on Saturday, as four members of the BYU football team made the trek north to help future Cougs get better.

Isaiah Bagnah, Aidan Robbins, Malik Moore, and Sonny Makasini visited with players at Sandcreek Middle School on the final day of a three-day football camp.

The camp was organized by Hillcrest football players Tayson Pinegar and Peyton King.