IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – After 50 state tournament softball games were contested on Friday, four East Idaho teams will compete in their respective semifinals, and five remain eligible to win a state championship.

This side of the state is represented in every tournament from 5A down to 2A.

Thunder Ridge defeated Capital and Borah to reach the 5A semis, while Pocatello and Hillcrest are still alive in 4A. The undefeated Thunder are in the semis, but the Knights must win four straight games to keep their season alive.

Seven-seeded Marsh Valley made some noise in the 3A tournament with wins over Gooding and Homedale, and Malad remains unbeaten with a pair of victories to reach the 2A semis.