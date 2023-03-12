By Heather Chen and Jennifer Hauser, CNN

One of Scotland’s oldest fox hunts has come to an end after 252 years following the introduction of new law on hunting.

The Hunting with Dogs bill, which went into effect earlier this week after being passed in January, outlaws hunting and killing wild mammals using packs of dogs except in limited circumstances.

Following its introduction, the Lanarkshire and Renfrewshire Hunt — which first met in the 1700s — announced it had held its final meet.

“We were humbled to see the huge support by riders and supporters for our modest hunt in the west of Scotland,” the group wrote on Facebook, also thanking “all farmers and landowners who have allowed us to cross your land in some tricky weather over the years.”

“A big thank you to every single person who has helped out in any way over the years, big or small, it is all very much appreciated,” it said.

“Finally we wish to thank our lovely hounds, we look after them with great love and affection, often better than we do ourselves.”

Originating in the sixteenth century, fox hunting remains a controversial topic in the United Kingdom.

Hunters view it as an important part of local heritage while animal rights activists argue that it is cruel and unnecessary.

Anti-hunting organizations have previously welcomed the bill’s implementation.

“This historic news is a huge win for wildlife, locals against the hunt and of course hunt saboteurs who have spent decades bringing this hunt to their knees,” the Glasgow Hunt Sabs said on its website.

