By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Josh Sims of Fox is the first Black pit reporter at the Daytona 500. NASCAR may be running out of unconquered firsts for people of color and for women. It’s a big step for the stock car series that was founded in the South 75 years ago, a generation before the civil rights era. Sims has a full workload this season. He’s the Cup Series pit reporter, teams with Regan Smith as an Xfinity Series reporter and is part of the host rotation for the FS1 show “Race Hub.”