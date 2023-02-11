By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Bill Richards thinks way in advance. While watching last year’s Super Bowl, he planned the look of this year’s pregame show. Richards is the lead producer for Fox’s Super Bowl pregame show for the fifth time. The five hours leading up to Sunday’s showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is analysis, entertainment and pageantry all thrown into one huge production. Most of the features are dictated by the teams, but Richards and his crew were able to get a couple done before the matchup was set two weeks ago.