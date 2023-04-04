PARIS (AP) — The French government has approved a key budget bill presented as the country’s biggest military spending spree in more than 50 years. The bill underscores the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine. The bill foresees 413 billion euros ($450 billion) in military spending for period covering 2024-2030 – up by more than a third relative to the previous timeframe. Championed by French President Emmanuel Macron, it would notably modernize France’s nuclear arsenal, boost intelligence spending by 60%, double the number of military reservists, reinforce cyberdefense and develop more remote-controlled weapons. The budget bill is to be debated at parliament in May-June with the aim of entering into force by mid-July.

