LE PECQ, France (AP) — French magistrates are investigating a leading chip supplier whose advanced technology with possible military uses was reportedly smuggled to China and Russia, allegedly skirting sanctions and export controls. Investigators have filed preliminary charges against two Chinese citizens and two other people from France in the case. The probe focuses on Ommic, a Paris-region semiconductor manufacturer now in American hands. The probe was first launched by France’s national prosecution service that specializes in cases involving arms proliferation. The newspaper Le Parisien first reported on the case. It said investigators have uncovered more than $13 million worth of suspected exports of technology.

