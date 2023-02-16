PARIS (AP) — France is bracing for a fifth day of nationwide strikes and protests against a pension reform that is the flagship policy of President Emmanuel Macron’s second term. Thursday’s protests are expected to be less disruptive that on previous occasions, with the Paris Metro working normally and most schools unaffected. A railway worker walkout will severely disrupt high speed TGV trains and regional services, however. Almost a third of flights are expected to be canceled at Paris’ second busiest airport, Orly, and traffic will be interrupted at regional airports as well.