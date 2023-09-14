PARIS (AP) — France is sending military forces to distribute water on the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte. The cluster of islands is facing an unprecedented water crisis prompted by its most severe drought in decades. The defense ministry said Thursday that troops with the French Foreign Legion and French navy based in the region will work with local authorities to ensure water supplies to local populations. Authorities have ordered water cuts two days out of three on Mayotte. The territory is north of Madagascar and is the poorest part of France. The water woes come on top of migration tensions around people arriving from the neighboring country of Comoros.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.