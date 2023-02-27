By SYLVIE CORBET

The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron will unveil France’s economic and military strategy in Africa in the coming years. Macron is expected to call for a more balanced partnership with African nations in a speech at the Elysee presidential palace on Monday. The French president will begin an Africa trip on Wednesday to Gabon, Angola, the Republic of Congo and Congo. Monday’s speech comes at a time when France’s influence on the continent has never been more challenging in recent decades. French troops had to withdraw in less than a year from Mali which turned instead to Russian military contractors. French forces most recently departed from Burkina Faso which also appears to increasingly look towards Moscow.