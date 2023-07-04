PARIS (AP) — Even in normal times Emmanuel Macron needed allies’ help governing France. To get some things done he worked with the traditional right, others with the center-left. The challenge was bigger than any a French leader had faced in more than two decades. He had to convince politicians across the country’s national assembly to support even a minor domestic project. Now, governing his already-polarized country has gotten close to impossible for Macron because a suburban police officer stopped a yellow Class A Mercedes in a bus lane and fired one fatal shot into the 17-year-old driver’s chest, setting off six days of tumult across the country.

