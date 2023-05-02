FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – UPDATE 5/2/23 10:00 a.m.: Franklin County Sheriff David Fryar says a adult male is in custody and more information will be released Tuesday afternoon.
ORIGINAL: The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible body found.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said they went out to a location north of Preston at about 1 p.m. Monday afternoon.
They had information of a domestic violence situation and a possible dead female.
The sheriff’s office, along with the Preston Police Department, and Idaho State Police are currently investigating.
No other information has been released at this time.
