FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – UPDATE 5/2/23 10:00 a.m.: Franklin County Sheriff David Fryar says a adult male is in custody and more information will be released Tuesday afternoon.

ORIGINAL: The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible body found.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said they went out to a location north of Preston at about 1 p.m. Monday afternoon.

They had information of a domestic violence situation and a possible dead female.

The sheriff’s office, along with the Preston Police Department, and Idaho State Police are currently investigating.

No other information has been released at this time.