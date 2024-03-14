LOS ANGELES (AP) — A new Hulu documentary takes a look at the legendary street party Freaknik held in Atlanta during the 80s and 90s. Stories abound about nudity, highway debauchery and gridlock traffic. But “Freaknik: The Wildest Story Never Told” looks to deliver a fuller story. The documentary will touch on how the event started as a simple Atlanta Black college cookout during spring break but grew to draw thousands from across the United States. The documentary premiered Tuesday at SXSW in Austin, Texas, and will begin streaming March 21 on Hulu.

