IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Fred Meyer announced Wednesday it will now accept EBT payment for all online grocery orders.

“Thousands of Fred Meyer shoppers place digital orders every week,” Fred Meyer Corporate Affairs Manager Tiffany Sanders said. “Now, we are opening our digital grocery shopping experience to more people, with fresh, affordable food conveniently available through Pickup or Delivery. Kroger believes in being Fresh for Everyone, and this is another important way we are connecting our neighbors to the foods that will help them live healthier, thriving lives.”

Fred Meyer has accepted Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for many years. Now Fred Meyer customers in Oregon, Washington and Idaho can use EBT payments to purchase groceries through the Fred Meyer app or at fredmeyer.com.

This new payment option opens new opportunities for customers to access fresh, healthy, SNAP-eligible foods in a way that is most convenient. To begin placing digital orders today, customers can create an account through the Fred Meyer app or at FredMeyer.com. Simply add an EBT account number as a new card under “My Account” and “Wallet.” Fill a cart with SNAP-eligible items, select a convenient Pickup or Delivery time and checkout. Once in the checkout screen, select EBT as the payment method and enter the PIN to confirm the order.