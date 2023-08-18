POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Bannock County residents will have the opportunity on Saturday to use the Fort Hall Mine Landfill for free.

The free day will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1500 North Fort Hall Mine Road in Pocatello.

The free day is only offered to residents of Bannock County and is not available to businesses and organizations.

Hazardous waste, tires, and refrigerant materials will not be accepted for free.

Senior heavy equipment operator Casey Koyle says the event always brings out a big turnout.

“It’s an opportunity to allow people to help clean up and keep the county clean county wide from Pocatello all the way down to Downey and Arimo,” Koyle said.