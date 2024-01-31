POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Tooth decay is the most common chronic childhood disease.

The National Institutes of Health says more than 51 million school hours are lost each year due to dental-related illness.

Pain and suffering can lead to problems with eating, speaking and learning.

Some people cannot afford to take their kids to the dentist.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health is partnering with the Idaho State University Dental Hygiene Department, Pocatello Family Dentistry and area dentists to provide a free day of dental care.

The annual event called Give Kids a Smile is by appointment only, first come, first serve.

It will be held in Pocatello on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. 1 p.m. at the Idaho State University Dental Hygiene Clinic.

Families who have children in need of dental services who do not have dental insurance or have limited access to dental care can call Dana Solomon at Southeastern Idaho Public Health at 208-239-5256 to schedule an appointment.