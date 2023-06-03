POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) will be offering free Hepatitis C, HIV, and Syphilis testing to at-risk individuals throughout the month of June in all their county locations.

Testing only takes a few minutes, and you can get results before you leave.

Visit siphidaho.gov to locate a clinic near you. Same day appointments are available.

If you have ever had sex without a condom or injected drugs, you could have been exposed. Most people have some risk, call (208)233-9080 learn more about our free testing. For more information about Hepatitis C, HIV, and Syphilis, contact Southeastern Idaho Public Health at (208)233-9080 or visit www.siphdidaho.org.