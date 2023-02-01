By SALLY FRENCH of NerdWallet

While some travelers cringe at the thought of greasy sausages and bland eggs served at the free hotel breakfast buffet, others say free breakfast ranks among their favorite aspects of travel. Hilton says “free breakfast” is the most used search filter on its website. In 2023, some hotels are revamping their offerings to try to change the minds of even the most skeptical travelers, offering healthier, customizable choices that include DIY yogurt bowls and higher-protein dishes, plus more flexible eating hours. Some are choosing to offer food and beverage credits that can be used toward dine-in service or grab-and-go options.