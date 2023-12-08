CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Calling adventurous Idahoans who have never skied or snowboarded.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, Pomerelle will hold its annual “Free Learn to Ski or Ride” event at Pomerelle.

Pomerelle teaches thousands of skiers and snowboarders each season and is known for some of Idaho’s best learning terrain.

Guests must be “never evers,” meaning they have never tried skiing or snowboarding, and they have a desire to give it a try. Participants must be 7-years of age or older and all participants must pre-register for this program, online at www.pomerelle.com. Participants will include their name, gender, age, height, shoe size and weight. Indicate whether they will try skiing or snowboarding for the first time.

Guests will receive:

Ski or snowboard equipment package

1.5 hour group lesson

Complimentary ticket to the Magic Carpet (does not include access to chairlifts)

Please bring a valid I.D. and dress appropriately for cold, mountain conditions. Check-in will begin at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning upstairs in the lodge at Pomerelle. Lessons begin promptly at 10:30 a.m.

While the rental equipment, lesson and ticket are free, there is a $5 RFID card processing fee. All participants must register at pomerelle.com.

Pomerelle is open Friday to Sunday until the mountain opens for daily operations on Dec. 22, 2023 but is closed on Christmas Day.