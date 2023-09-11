BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Department of Agriculture Pesticide Disposal Program announced disposal locations across the state for the month of September.

The ISDA Pesticide Disposal Program provides free and safe disposal of unusable or unwanted pesticides. Participants of the program can be homeowners, farmers, dealers and professional applicators. September locations and dates include:

Idaho Falls / Bonneville County Transfer Station – Sept. 12 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

American Falls / Power County Transfer Station – Sept. 13 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Burley / Bureau of Land Management Field Office – Sept. 14 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Twin Falls / Twin Falls Canal Company – Sept. 26 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Canyon County / Pickles Butte Landfill – Sept. 27 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

ISDA pesticide disposal sites will take most pesticides including herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, rodenticides or anything ending with “cide.” No fertilizer, micronutrients, paint, solvents, motor oil or rinsates other than seed treat rinsates will be accepted. Loads exceeding 1,000 pounds must be pre-registered online.

To pre-register and for fall locations and dates, please call (208) 332-8628 or visit here.