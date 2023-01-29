BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Filing income taxes doesn’t have to be confusing. Get tips for completing your federal and Idaho tax returns at a free webinar presented by the Idaho State Tax Commission and the Taxpayer Advocate Service.

The “Tips for Filing 2022 Income Taxes” webinar runs in January, February and March. Attend a session on January 31, February 23, or March 23. All sessions are from 1-4 p.m. MST.

The online class will cover tax credits and deductions, what income is taxable and what isn’t, what slows down a refund, and how to avoid common errors. It also includes how to find free tax preparation help, who can e-file for free, how to choose the right tax preparer, and much more.

To sign up for a session or for more information, visit tax.idaho.gov/register. For more information about the Taxpayer Advocate Service, visit taxpayeradvocate.irs.gov.