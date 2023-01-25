By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii man who spent more than 20 years in prison for the murder and rape of a tourist has been released because of new evidence. Back home on the Big Island, Ian Schweitzer says he considers himself the victim of a flawed system. And he also wants to find justice for Dana Ireland, who was killed in 1991. It’s unclear if prosecutors will seek to try him again. Two other men were convicted in the case, including Schweitzer’s younger brother Shawn. Shawn accepted a guilty plea deal to get a break on sentencing, and it’s not clear what happens next for him. An attorney for the family of the third man says he will seek to have him posthumously exonerated.