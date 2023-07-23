MILAN (AP) — A high-profile Egyptian activist who was recently released from an Egyptian prison has landed in Italy, where the government championed his case. Patrick George Zaki was greeted Sunday by applause and a throng of video and still cameras as he emerged into the arrivals hall at Milan’s Malpensa Airport. He was then traveling to Bologna, where he had been living and studying before being detained in Cairo on in 2020. The 32-year-old Zaki told reporters that “this is the most important day of my life.” He was pardoned last week, just days after being convicted on a charge of disseminating false news.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.