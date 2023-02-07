* WHAT…Visibility one mile or less in areas of freezing fog.
* WHERE…Upper Snake Plain and Eastern Highlands including Mud
Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St.
Anthony, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois,
Spencer, Edie School, and Small.
* WHEN…Until noon MST today.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and
potential frost on bridges. Flurries and light freezing drizzle
will also exist creating slick road conditions.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.