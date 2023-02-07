* WHAT…Visibility one mile or less in areas of freezing fog.

* WHERE…Upper Snake Plain and Eastern Highlands including Mud

Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St.

Anthony, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois,

Spencer, Edie School, and Small.

* WHEN…Until noon MST today.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and

potential frost on bridges. Flurries and light freezing drizzle

will also exist creating slick road conditions.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks

causing slippery roads.